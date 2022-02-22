"A good, good night at the office."

Those were the exact words from the play-by-play man as Christian Pulisic departed 10 minutes from time with Chelsea holding a 2-0 lead against Champions League round of 16 opening leg guests Lille. Though it was far from his only contribution, the US star was the man who doubled the home side's lead by clinically finishing off a jailbreak move.
GOAL CHRISTIAN PULISIC! The #USMNT star doubles Chelsea's lead vs. Lille in the #UCL last 16— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 22, 2022
(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/8jQ7bgGibd
- Greg Seltzer
