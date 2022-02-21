It may have been a mere penalty kick, but the Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok opener in Young Boys' 2-2 draw with Grasshopper was more significant than it was exciting. The strike gave him an even 20 across all competitions this term, making him the sixth American to hit that goal milestone for a single European top flight campaign.
The US striker joins Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Aron Jóhannsson, César Romero and Giuseppe Rossi (yes, I am counting him here, he's still an American and I'm frankly over that debate now) in that exclusive club - we'll see if Christian Ramirez can make it a magnificent seven.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, February 21, 2022
A Twenty Something
