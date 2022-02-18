Yeah, I'm a couple days late, sorry for that. Actually had this typed up and ready to post yesterday, but... stuff. You know the drill. Tardiness regret aside, here is the David to Cali's Goliath. And you had to know it was New Jersey. It was always going to be New Jersey. So let's get straight to the line-up, which was very much a puzzle to piece together, as the Garden State is quite light on wide back options and spilling over the brim with excellent midfielders.
Of course, New Jersey is working from a smaller pool of players, but yikes, who would ever want to try playing through that midfield? The bench doesn't cover all bases as well as California, but there are certainly a few real impact subs available. Here were those choices: Tony Meola, Connor Lade, Richie Williams, Sean Davis, Eddie Gaven, Brian White, Jozy Altidore. I hesitated a good while on the starting striker, but it's hard to get around the fact that Rossi's prime ceiling was higher. Besides, being able to bring Altidore off the bench to battle tiring defenders is a huge card to play.
--
So... the states braggin' rights final is set, and I'm gonna need to take a little time to break down this hypothetical showdown. Feel free to make arguments for one or the other, I will take them on board before casting my vote on who would win a one-off title match.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, February 18, 2022
And in this corner...
