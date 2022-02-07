Between wrapping up matters in Seattle, making a two-stop path back home and spending some quality time with the lady after two whole months apart (that was rough, y'all... and you know I mean it because I almost never say "y'all"), I just have not had the time/motivation to be active here. However, I'm now ready to behave as if I'm still alive again. Anyhoo, I have stuff that has been siting on my notepad for what seems like eons, but I'll start unloading that tomorrow. Got an interesting bragging rights re-visitation thang coming first. For now, let's salute a couple of goal-getters.
We will star in Switzerland, where Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok seemed to have given a Young Boys a safe 3-0 lead at St. Gallen by notching a goal on either side of intermission. I say "seemed" because the hosts roared back to level matters at threes in stoppage time. Of course, that didn't stop the striker from moving to within two strikes of the magic 20-goal mark.
Over in England, Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes continued his torrid form on Saturday with the lone goal winner against FA Cup fourth round guests Barnsley. It was the US midfielder's second winner in four days, and he now has four goals in his last seven games.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, February 7, 2022
Back On The Scene
