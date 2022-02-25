Seven Americans will soon continue their quest for glory in UEFA's two consolation cup tournaments, and on Friday they learned which clubs will stand in their way in the Europa League and Europa Conference League rounds of 16. As it turned out, none of them will face each other at this juncture. And thus, we can root for them all to safely reach the quarters, which kick off on March 9th for the former and the next night for the latter.
EUROPA LEAGUE
Rangers (James Sands) v Red Star Belgrade
Braga v Monaco
Porto v Lyon
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla v West Ham United
Barcelona (Sergiño Dest) v Galatasaray
RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams) v Spartak Moscow
Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt (Timothy Chandler)
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Leicester City v Rennes
Olympique Marseille (Konrad de la Fuente) v FC Basel
PAOK v Gent
Vitesse v AS Roma
PSV Eindhoven (Richy Ledezma) v FC Copenhagen
Slavia Prague v LASK
Bodø-Glimt v AZ Alkmaar
Partizan Belgrade v Feyenoord (Cole Bassett)
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, February 25, 2022
Draw Bridges
