Fun Fact Time!

Brenden Aaronson created five chances against Bayern Munich tonight, the youngest player to create five chances in a Champions League knockout match since a 20-year-old Lionel Messi against Celtic, 14 years ago in February 2008. #lufc— Jonny Cooper (@JRCooper26) February 16, 2022
And for those who missed his assist on the Red Bull Salzburg opener in their impressive-yet-ultimately -gut-punching 1-all share against round of 16 visitors Bayern Munich, here it is. It's certainly not "Gretzky sets up in his office" type stuff, but it does move him closer to setting a new record for assists in a single campaign by an American Abroad.
- Greg Seltzer
