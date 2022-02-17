Thursday, February 17, 2022

Fun Fact Time!

Dig it (just try not to overheat about it)...





And for those who missed his assist on the Red Bull Salzburg opener in their impressive-yet-ultimately -gut-punching 1-all share against round of 16 visitors Bayern Munich, here it is. It's certainly not "Gretzky sets up in his office" type stuff, but it does move him closer to setting a new record for assists in a single campaign by an American Abroad.







- Greg Seltzer

