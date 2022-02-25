Ladies and gentleman, Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente is now officially a top tier goal scorer in Europe. The USMNT youngster applied a cool finish to a stoppage time counter to hammer the 3-0 (and 6-1 aggregate) nail in Qarabag's Europa Conference League coffin as the visitors eased on to the round of 16. I will come back monetarily with that full draw, along with that of the Europa League, in order to highlight the Americans still alive in those cup-chasing draws.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, February 25, 2022
On The Board
Ladies and gentleman, Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente is now officially a top tier goal scorer in Europe. The USMNT youngster applied a cool finish to a stoppage time counter to hammer the 3-0 (and 6-1 aggregate) nail in Qarabag's Europa Conference League coffin as the visitors eased on to the round of 16. I will come back monetarily with that full draw, along with that of the Europa League, in order to highlight the Americans still alive in those cup-chasing draws.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 7:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment