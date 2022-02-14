Yep, Jordan Siebacheu Pefok is closing in on that major benchmark for goals in a single campaign after lashing home the dagger in Young Boys' 3-1 win over Basel on Sunday. To celebrate, I did a full audit on the Americans Abroad charts in the right column to make sure everything was fully up to date.
As for the "David" half of the imaginary states braggin' rights final, I did not forget about it. A pile of work came in the other day, but I will do my level best to get that up tomorrow or Wednesday. For now, enjoy Pefok's 19th of the full term and 14th of the league season (which pulled him level atop the Swiss Super League Golden Boot race).
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, February 14, 2022
One More Until 20!
Yep, Jordan Siebacheu Pefok is closing in on that major benchmark for goals in a single campaign after lashing home the dagger in Young Boys' 3-1 win over Basel on Sunday. To celebrate, I did a full audit on the Americans Abroad charts in the right column to make sure everything was fully up to date.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:51 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Switzerland, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment