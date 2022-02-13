Scottish Cup Fun

Some post titles, you have to figure out. This one is pretty straightforward. Lots of Americans had fun in weekend Scottish Cup play. That's it. Three are safely through to the quarterfinals, and three guys scored (not all the same guys FYI).
Sadly, because it takes Scottish Cup highlights waaaaay longer to surface than SPL clips (for some odd reason), I can only offer up a link to the video that proves Chris Mueller is now officially a goal scorer in Scotland. The Hibernian winger bagged the capper in their 3-1 rally win over Arbroath. It wasn't pretty, but the monkey is off his back now.
On Saturday, Ian Harkes fired home his third loan goal winner of the campaign to lead Dundee United past Partick Thistle.
Finally, let's check in on quick Aberdeen legend Christian Ramirez, who netted the opener in what would end up as a 2-1 defeat at Motherwell. First we'll take a look at his 14th strike across all competitions this term, and then you can sample some of the Dons supporter reactions.
The worst thing about Aberdeen losing is seeing Christian Ramirez sad.— james archie (@jamesarchie98) February 12, 2022
People were singing for Christian Ramirez at full time yet Ferguson was being booed. Lewis should take note and play for the jersey like Ramirez does— ES🇦🇹 (@ES1903_) February 12, 2022
Aberdeen do not deserve Christian Ramirez— Stuart Payne (@Stuartpxyne) February 12, 2022
