Two of the most prolific AA goal scorers in recent memory rang bells on Wednesday night, so let's talk about that.
We begin in Scotland, where Christian Ramirez started an Aberdeen rally that would eventually be run off the road in a 3-2 home defeat against tabletop Celtic. The visitors fell hook, line and sinker for one of the oldest set piece ruses, allowing the Dons striker to bang home his 10th league goal of the season and 13th across all competitions. Not only did the strike make him the first American to hit double digits in a single SPL season, but it also pulled the veteran to within one of the Golden Boot race leaders.
Over in Turkey, Haji Wright got loose late to apply the 2-0 coffin nail against Turkish Cup round of 16 hosts Hatayspor. Dig that inch-perfect separation touch as the striker helped push last year's runners-up into the quarters.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, February 10, 2022
The hits just keep coming.
Two of the most prolific AA goal scorers in recent memory rang bells on Wednesday night, so let's talk about that.
No comments:
Post a Comment