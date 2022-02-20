That's it. No additional clause needed. After burying the simple capper in Red Bull Salzburg's leave-it-late 2-0 victory over Wolfsberger, Brenden Aaronson has goals in three consecutive matches across all competitions and either a tally or a helper in five straight. This victory allowed the champs to open up a 17-point edge on their second place Sunday visitors.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, February 20, 2022
You can't stop Brenden Aaronson.
That's it. No additional clause needed. After burying the simple capper in Red Bull Salzburg's leave-it-late 2-0 victory over Wolfsberger, Brenden Aaronson has goals in three consecutive matches across all competitions and either a tally or a helper in five straight. This victory allowed the champs to open up a 17-point edge on their second place Sunday visitors.
