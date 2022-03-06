Pardon the slack around here, I suddenly had to go into evacuation arrangement mode as flights out of St. Petersburg were being cancelled right and left. Took some days, but through way of Turkey I'm now safely in Italy for the time being. I'm on limited internet here, so I'll get back to clearing off my notepad (it's so long now) probably next week when I'm back in the States. For now, let's just tidy up the goal clip queue.
Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic got some tremendous road service from Aston Villa and he obliged by capping off a 4-0 win on Saturday.
Over in the Swiss Super League, Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok nodded home the early opener in a 2-2 draw with Luzern and moved two up atop the league Golden Boot chart in the process.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Two For The Road
